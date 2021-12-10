Cortez Post Office gets new lease through July 2026

CORTEZ, Fla. (WWSB) - The Cortez Post Office, which was threatened with closure after 64 years of operation, has a new lease on life -- an extension through July 31, 2026, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan’s office has announced.

The post office will remain open in its current location in the strip center at 44th Avenue West, Buchanan said. “I am pleased to see the Cortez post office reach a long-term solution and remain open for my constituents in the area.”

In October, Cortez residents were informed the post office’s lease was not renewed because of an issue with liability insurance.

Residents were dismayed about the town’s only post office closing its doors, which would have forced them to travel more than 10 miles in heavy seasonal traffic to receive their mail. There is no carrier delivery in the area.

Buchanan thanked the Postal Service for working with him to find a solution. “The Postal Service has been incredibly responsive to my concerns about the undue burden closing this facility would place on residents, and I’m glad we were finally able to find a more permanent solution,” he said in a news release.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.