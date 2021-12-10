Clearwater Marine Aquarium continues to honor Winter the Dolphin

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) Clearwater Marine Aquarium is planning to honor Winter the Dolphin and her important legacy as we approach the 16th anniversary of her rescue.

Winter was best known as the star of the film “A Dolphin’s Tale” and inspired fans after her tail was amputated when it became entangled in a crab trap rope. But the prosthetic tail and the dolphin’s miraculous recovery offered hopes to many with illnesses and disabilities.

Winter died away earlier this year following a gastrointestinal infection. There has been a continuing memorial for her at CMA, as well as a virtual memorial.

“When a loved one passes there is a very real fear that we will forget the sound of their voice or even the way they walked. For those of us who loved Winter, I’m proud to announce that Winter will live on in the physical world as well as the digital world so her signature tweet, demeanor, and personality can never be forgotten,” said the aquarium’s president, Dr. James “Buddy” Powell.

CMA has also established a endowment in memory of their beloved friend.

“Through a collaboration with the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay, this permanent endowment establishes a long-term sustainability strategy for the future of our organization,” said Powell.

Beginning January 2022, gifts to Winter’s Endowment are invested, and a portion of the annual income for the investment is used to address any immediate needs. The remaining funds are reinvested to safeguard indefinite support of CMA.

After her necropsy, Winter’s body was cremated. In a final tribute to her, CMA staff will release her ashes into the Gulf of Mexico this January. “Returning Winter to her natural home is a poetic ending to her incredible 16-year journey and we couldn’t think of a better way to lay her spirit to rest,” said Powell.

Winter the Dolphin inspired millions across the world with her message of perseverance. Her story, as told in Dolphin Tale and Dolphin Tale 2 resulted in a $2 billion impact to Pinellas County from 2012 to 2015 when the rest of the country was coming out of a recession. In 2020, Clearwater Marine Aquarium opened an $80 million expansion including a new 1.5 million-gallon water dolphin habitat providing CMA with the ability to care for more rescued and nonreleasable dolphins.

A song made just for Winter the Dolphin. “In Our Hearts You’ll Be.” - Red Marker 28. This song is available on iTunes, Apple Music, and Spotify. A percentage of the song proceeds go toward supporting Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s mission.

