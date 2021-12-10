City of Sarasota Charter Review Committee discussing potential elected mayor position

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A change to the form of government in the City of Sarasota could be coming. The city’s mayor could soon be an elected role instead of picked by commissioners.

It’s all a part of the city’s charter review committee discussions. Conversations that are only beginning. Potential powers the elected role could hold are still in discussion.

“I would like to make a motion that we amend the Sarasota City Charter to include an elected mayor,” said one of the committee members during a November meeting.

The City of Sarasota’s charter review committee has been meeting for the last several weeks.

“The go to. The person that’s recognized around town. The person who is the leader,” said a committee member after being asked why an elected mayor would be good for our area.

Committee members have heard from people in our community, former mayors, experts, and the director of the league of cities in the state about the topic so far. They’ve also been hearing about the different forms of government.

The Florida League of Cities says there are several forms of municipal governments:

Council-weak mayor: original form brought over from England; council shares all powers; about 80 Florida cities with populations less than 25,000 use this.

Council-strong mayor: an elected executive implements council actions and administers the city; about 43 Florida cities in all populations.

Commission: each elected official oversees one or more departments autonomously; come together as legislative body. Two cities use this form.

Council-Manager or Commission-Manager: professional manager appointed by mayor and council to administer the city, prepare agendas and recommend actions to council, and present a budget each year; about 285 Florida cities of all populations

Hybrid: elements of the above

Electing a mayor:

In the Council-Manager or Commission-Manager form, the mayor may be elected one of three ways:

Directly elected: charter defines mayoral seat and for length of term that is the role

Rotational: each seat has a one-year term as mayor; depending upon term length this may not occur in a single span of time

Elected by council/commission: a council member nominates another official for a one-year term; can be same person multiple years

“The retention of the manager speaks on the overall form itself. The election of the mayor will be determined based on which form they pick,” the Director of the Florida League of the Cities, Lynn Tipton, says. “A strong mayor is what is know as ‘elective executive,’ the mayor is usually nonvoting ... So they administer the city day to day.” According to Tipton a weak mayor is more of a ceremonial role.

The committee says they still need to discuss what powers the potential elected mayor could hold in our city. The recommendations will be brought to city commissioners in a few months and commissioners will decide whether voters will see the position on the ballot.

