2 Manatee County schools threatened in one day

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Alarm bells have been sounded at several campuses in Manatee County and ABC7 reached out to the school district on how students can report suspicious activity when they see it in their classrooms.

Both Carlos E. Haile Middle School in Bradenton and Parrish Community High School received some form of threat from students on Thursday. This follows a series of other similar threats that have been reported in the Suncoast in recent weeks, so what should someone do if you suspect a student at your school is planning on attack?

All you need is an app--Fortify Florida. The School District of Manatee County gave a demonstration showing how students can submit tips to authorities that include their school, the type of threat, photo or video evidence.

If they want to, students can also keep their own name out of the report. When these are filed, law enforcement is immediately alerted and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office will deploy more security outside the school in question. Then they can start the investigation.

Mike Barber, the media director for the School District of Manatee County, emphasized that threatening a school is no laughing matter. Kids caught making threats can face serious consequences.

”We just have to continually reinforce to students the tremendously life-altering consequences of making a threat,” Barber said. “It literally could change their lives.”

Those penalties from the school district could range from switching the student to another school or kicking them out all together. In the most serious cases, law enforcement can bring charges. For now, it’s unclear if charges will be filed against anyone in these most recent incidents.

The school district could only tell ABC7 that the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation from here.

