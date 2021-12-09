Sarasota man charged with downloading child porn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man has been arrested and charged with possession and transmission of child pornography, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives received 18 tips in October from Google through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, saying more than 50 images depicting child pornography were uploaded to a Google server.

Detectives used the IP address Google gave them to identify Damian Rosa, 42, as the suspect. A search of his Google account yielded 92 explicit images and videos with victims ranging in age from 4 to 17 years old, deputies said.

According to the probable cause affidavit, during an interview, Rosa admitted to distributing illegal images to others online. Rosa also said while he know child pornography was illegal, he didn’t think his images were an issue because they were accessible on the internet, the affidavit said.

Rosa was arrested Dec. 8 and charged with 30 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and a single count of transmission of child sexual abuse material by electronic device. He remains in custody without bond while the investigation continues.

