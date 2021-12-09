Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Police: Boyfriend confesses to killing missing pregnant woman

Andrea Lloyd
Andrea Lloyd(Lloyd family photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — The 32-year-old boyfriend of a pregnant South Florida woman confessed to abducting and killing the mother of two after a surveillance camera recorded him dragging her away, police said Thursday.

Xavier Johnson is accused of first-degree murder, kidnapping, aggravated battery and burglary, Miami-Dade police said in an arrest report.

Detectives said Johnson confessed to killing Andrea Lloyd, 27, who was six weeks pregnant. Her two children are ages 1 and 5.

Human remains were found Wednesday by a search dog as crews looked for Lloyd near the Homestead Air Reserve Base, the report said.

Authorities were searching in the area after receiving a tip that Johnson’s truck had been spotted near the site, police said.

The medical examiner has not yet identified the remains.

Police said that early Tuesday morning a man knocked on the door of a south Miami-Dade County home where Lloyd worked taking care of people with mental disabilities. She answered the door and surveillance video shows him pulling her from the home and beating her before taking her to her white Honda Civic and driving away, police said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

