Pedestrian dies in crash on 53rd Avenue West

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man was killed Wednesday morning when he tried to cross a road at an intersection, the Florida highway Patrol said.

Investigators say at about 11:20 a.m., a sedan driven by a 27-year-old Bradenton man was traveling west on 53rd Avenue West, in the right lane, approaching the intersection with 36th Street West.

A 38-year-old Bradenton man was on foot, attempting to cross at the intersection of 53rd Avenue West and 36th Street West when he was hit by the sedan.

The investigation remains ongoing.

