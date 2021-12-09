Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Pedestrian dies in crash on 53rd Avenue West

(WLBT)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man was killed Wednesday morning when he tried to cross a road at an intersection, the Florida highway Patrol said.

Investigators say at about 11:20 a.m., a sedan driven by a 27-year-old Bradenton man was traveling west on 53rd Avenue West, in the right lane, approaching the intersection with 36th Street West.

A 38-year-old Bradenton man was on foot, attempting to cross at the intersection of 53rd Avenue West and 36th Street West when he was hit by the sedan.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Publix
Crews respond to fire at former Publix on South Tamiami Trail
Police lights
1 person has life threatening injuries after hit-and-run crash in Sarasota County
These surveillance images show the suspects in the store.
Women sought in attempted liquor store theft
Carol Jenkins Barnett
Carol Jenkins Barnett, Publix heiress and philanthropist, dies
North Port High students hit by car, police say

Latest News

John Scalzi's Thursday forecast.
Fog remains in the forecast along with near-record warm weather
Siesta Key Town Hall discussion on incorporation.
Large crowd gathers for town hall discussing push for Siesta Key incorporation
Sunsets over the Suncoast on this Wednesday
Front fades staying warm through Saturday
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather forecast 12/08/2021
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather forecast 12/08/2021