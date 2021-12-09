Large crowd gathers for town hall discussing push for Siesta Key incorporation

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Siesta Key residents full of energy on Wednesday night during a town hall. Most of the residents on hand in support of incorporating the island.

“People on the Key feel like things have come to the boiling point,” said Jann Webster, a Siesta Key resident. “We need to have a say, we need to have representation.”

This town hall was hosted by State Senator Joe Gruters and State Representative Fiona McFarland, a sponsor of the bill to incorporate Siesta Key.

“I think it’s great, this is a fantastic example of people that want to get involved in their own governance,” said McFarland. “This is the American democracy, the American experience and I think that’s fantastic.”

Not everyone is on board. Some residents feel the push to incorporate is based on the recent approval by Sarasota County Commissioners for some high-density hotels on Siesta Key.

“If you allow time for people to look at the hotel separately and then we can vote on this not based on emotion, but based on what this really means,” said Jackie Barry, a Siesta Key resident. “And I have many, many questions on what this incorporation really means.”

Many Siesta Key residents would like to have their own government after being frustrated over some of the actions of Sarasota County including the approval of the hotels. Those pushing for incorporation say it would cost a lot of the residents under hundred dollars a year extra in taxes.

“Just for $97 per year people will have their voices be heard, people will have a seat at the table,” said Harry Anand with the Board of Directors for Save Siesta Key. “People will have their own elected officials who live on this island, understand their concerns, and are going to make the changes that they want.”

There are still many steps before making incorporation for Siesta Key residents a reality including passing through the State Legislature and then having a majority of residents vote in favor of it.

“I’m open-minded, but if I had to make a decision right now I would say I am in support of the idea of incorporating,” said Gruters. “That’s from the standpoint of allowing Siesta Key residents the ability to make the decision for themselves.”

Next up with all this, the local delegation will have to vote in favor of this in order for it to make its way to the State Legislature. That vote is expected to happen sometime in early January.

