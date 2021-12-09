DeSantis announces ‘Freedom First’ budget for 2022-23

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled his “Freedom First” budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year on Thursday.

The proposed budget for fiscal year 2022-23 will invest $10.4 billion in funding for Florida’s transportation infrastructure. This budget builds upon the state’s investments in critical improvements and enhancements over the last three years and will allow the Florida Department of Transportation to stay focused on maintenance for its roadways.

The governor’s budget also includes $9.27 billion for the FDOT’s work program, a five-year plan of transportation projects that have been designated as need-based. This includes the following transportation investments:

$3.6 billion for highway construction to include 138 new lane miles

$1.2 billion in resurfacing to include 2,637 lane miles

$117.3 million in seaport infrastructure enhancements

$297.2 million for aviation improvements

$185.5 million for scheduled repairs of 52 bridges and replacement of 17 bridges

$597.7 million for rail/transit program advancements

$154.9 million for safety initiatives

DeSantis also took the opportunity to answer questions regarding controversy over his Seminole gambling bill that resulted in the Seminole Tribe suspending online sports betting in Florida. The Tribe had been granted a stay in a previous ruling by a Washington, D.C., appellate court that invalidated the agreement.

