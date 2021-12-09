Front fades staying warm through Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front will fall short of our area but will be close enough to bring a very small chance for a shower or two overnight with some increase in cloudiness on Thursday morning. With very high moisture content at the surface we will once again see some patchy fog develop during the early morning hours of Thursday.

Thursday look for partly cloudy skies and a 10% chance for some showers. The high on Thursday still above average in the upper 70′s. The average high is 76 degrees. Winds will be light out of the east at 5-10 mph switching around to the SW at 5-10 mph later in the day.

Friday expect some more patchy fog in the morning with skies becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. The high on Friday in the low 80s well above average. Winds will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph.

Saturday looks to be nice with temperatures around sunrise at 65 degrees and then warm into the low 80′s for most by early afternoon. Winds will be out of the SE to S at 5-10 through the day.

Fog still could be a problem Thursday A.M. (WWSB)

Sunday expect a few showers scattered about due to another cold front moving through the area. It looks like the timing of the Sunday front will be during the early morning and should clear out of here by the afternoon. The rain chance is at 30% at the time of this writing. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy in the morning and becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. The high on Sunday right around 77 degrees. Winds will switch around to the NW at 5-10 mph which will usher in some slightly drier air moving in.

Monday looks nice with mostly sunny skies and a high around 80 degrees with no mention of rainfall. Tuesday through Wednesday expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

