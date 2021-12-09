Fog remains in the forecast along with near-record warm weather

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A few overnight showers and a moist wind off the Gulf waters has, once again, prompted the National Weather Service to issue a dense fog advisory that expires at 10 a.m.

Patchy dense fog formed this morning and will linger over the Gulf longer than over land. Visibilities were reduced to below a quarter-mile, making driving in places difficult. The fog will lift and then mostly sunny skies will boost temperatures to near 80. In some locations over Florida we may see near-record warm temperatures over the next few days.

We can expect fog to form over the next two mornings before the second front of the week approaches. This front will pass by on Sunday and bring in some drier air. It will not lower our temperatures, as previously suspected and it should not bring much rain. It should lower the chance for morning fog on the start of next work week.

