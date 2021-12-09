Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Fog remains in the forecast along with near-record warm weather

By John Scalzi
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A few overnight showers and a moist wind off the Gulf waters has, once again, prompted the National Weather Service to issue a dense fog advisory that expires at 10 a.m.

Patchy dense fog formed this morning and will linger over the Gulf longer than over land. Visibilities were reduced to below a quarter-mile, making driving in places difficult. The fog will lift and then mostly sunny skies will boost temperatures to near 80. In some locations over Florida we may see near-record warm temperatures over the next few days.

We can expect fog to form over the next two mornings before the second front of the week approaches. This front will pass by on Sunday and bring in some drier air. It will not lower our temperatures, as previously suspected and it should not bring much rain. It should lower the chance for morning fog on the start of next work week.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Publix
Crews respond to fire at former Publix on South Tamiami Trail
Police lights
1 person has life threatening injuries after hit-and-run crash in Sarasota County
These surveillance images show the suspects in the store.
Women sought in attempted liquor store theft
Carol Jenkins Barnett
Carol Jenkins Barnett, Publix heiress and philanthropist, dies
North Port High students hit by car, police say

Latest News

Sunsets over the Suncoast on this Wednesday
Front fades staying warm through Saturday
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather forecast 12/08/2021
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather forecast 12/08/2021
John Scalzi's Wednesday forecast.
The Suncoast get several different types of weather today
Fog rolls into Sarasota bay near Longboat Key
Foggy morning commute possible again on Wednesday