East Bradenton road closure extended through the end of February 2022

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Public Works Department announced Thursday that its closure of Morgan Johnson Road (57 St. E.) and 44th Avenue East, between 38th Avenue East and Caruso Road (60 St. E.) will need to be extended through Feb. 28, 2022. The extension is due to unforeseen circumstances, including a water line break.

This portion of the roadway was initially closed to motorists on Sept. 13 to allow contractors Woodruff and Sons Inc. to safely complete work on the 44 Ave East Roadway Extension Project.

The infrastructure project is adding bike lanes, drainage improvements, roadway lighting, and improvements to the wastewater and water utility systems. It will also realign Morgan Johnson Road and 44th Avenue East, south to Caruso Road.

The 44th Ave E project was paused in early November to allow the contractor to assist with emergency repairs to a damaged water line under the Braden River. Construction crews from Woodruff and Sons Inc. also aided in repairing a leaking sewer line under State Road 70 the week after Thanksgiving, which caused a depression in the road west of Lockwood Ridge Rd. (45th St E).

This period of construction inactivity and newly added utility work to permanently fix the water line break are contributing factors for why the closure period is to be lengthened. The closure and detour utilizing 38th Avenue East and 62nd Street East will remain in place through Mon., Feb. 28, 2022.

