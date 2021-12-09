Death investigation underway after body found in Sarasota hotel

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A death investigation is underway after a person was found deceased inside a hotel room.

Sarasota Police did not name the hotel located in the 900-block of University Parkway.

The body was found around 12:30 p.m. The circumstances surrounding the death are suspicious, but the cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com

