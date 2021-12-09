Bradenton Blue Foundation to host annual ‘Fill the Truck’ toy drive

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Blue Foundation will host its annual “Fill the Truck” toy drive this Saturday, Dec. 11 outside of Bradenton Police Headquarters from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Officers and civilian staff will be collecting new, unwrapped toys for local children in underserved communities. For safety reasons, this year’s drive will feature a drive-thru, limiting contact with each other.

If you cannot attend this event, but would like to donate a toy, there will be a toy bin located in the Bradenton Police Department lobby. There is also an Amazon Wish List. Your gift will be shipped directly to Bradenton PD.

