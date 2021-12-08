Women sought in attempted liquor store theft

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies are looking for three women who assaulted a clerk and tried to steal a shopping cart full of Christmas cheer from a Port Charlotte liquor store Monday.

The women entered the Port Charlotte Sam’s Club liquor store at about 4:30 p.m. and loaded a shopping cart with a large number of bottles of cognac and tequila, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said. After taking the cart to the checkout counter, the women walked outside the store to talk.

When they reentered the store, the women asked the clerk to remove and void some of the bottles from the sale.

As the clerk was at the register, one of the suspects sprayed the clerk in the face and eyes with a chemical agent and tried to pull the cart out of the store. Another employee was able to grab the cart and prevent the theft.

The three women fled the store and drove off in a white sedan bearing a temporary tag.

The clerks were treated at the scene. The sheriff’s office is investigating.

