Town hall meeting on Wednesday night will focus on push to incorporate Siesta Key

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents of Siesta Key are gathering Wednesday night to discuss a possible incorporation of the beach town.

A town hall will take place on Wednesday night, starting at 6 p.m. at Siesta Key Chapel, at 4615 Gleason Ave. State Sen. Joe Gruters and State Rep. Fiona McFarland. both Sarasota Republicans, will be on hand.

Siesta Key makes up a very small portion of Sarasota County, but its residents say their island has a tremendous financial impact for the county -- and get very little in return.

“They are using Siesta Key as a cash cow and not giving anything back to it,” said Harry Anand with the board of directors of Save Siesta Key.

Some Siesta Key residents say because of that and other concerns, they want to form their own government.

“They do not understand our concerns, they do not understand the requirements and the needs of the island. The island has been completely ignored,” said Anand.

County commissioners have approved some high density hotels for Siesta Key, one of the biggest concerns for residents. A 170-room hotel was recently approved near Siesta Key Village. Lourdes Ramirez with Siesta Key Community Group has filed a lawsuit against the county, saying this and other approved hotels violate the county’s land use laws.

Ramirez says she’s looking to get two things from this lawsuit. “One of them is that they stop violating the comprehensive plan, whether it’s this property or any property throughout Sarasota County, once we have laws on the books the county should follow it,” said Ramirez. “And second, to realize that Siesta Key, as a barrier island, has to be protected.”

Anand says if the island does become incorporated there would be five elected council members and they would all be residents of Siesta Key.

“They would know what the issues are, they would be able to champion the causes of the island” said Anand. “They would be able to take steps to make sure this island is preserved and further enhanced and basically have a voice on the table.”

Their hope is that this will be considered by the Florida Legislature early next year. Then it would go to the voters to decide. ABC7 has reached out to Sarasota County and the commission. We are waiting on a response.

