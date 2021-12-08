Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
The Suncoast get several different types of weather today

By John Scalzi
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Morning fog, although not as widespread today, is again on the Suncoast. Visibility ranged from 10 miles down to a tenth of a mile.

As any fog that forms over land dissipates by 9 or 10 in the morning, the fog over the waters may linger a bit longer. Sunshine with a few fair-weather clouds are in the mid-morning and afternoon forecast. This should boost our high today to near the 80 mark once again.

By later this afternoon and especially into the evening, an upper-air trough will swing in and increase our cloud cover. It is possible that a few of the clouds could produce a sprinkle or passing shower. Once the trough moves past overnight, some slightly drier air will move in and limit the amount of fog seen tomorrow morning.

The next stronger front will arrive on Sunday with another slight chance for a shower late in the day. This front will drop the Monday temperatures by about 5 degrees.

