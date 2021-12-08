Scalpers reselling Venice theater tickets, officials say

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - If you’re trying to buy tickets online for an event at the Venice Performing Arts Center, be careful, the center says -- some websites are reselling tickets up to three times what the tickets are actually worth.

According to our coverage partners at the Venice Gondolier, the Venice Institute of Performing Arts is warning patrons about what it’s calling a scam. “That’s criminal and unethical,” said Reno Manne, the institute’s executive director.

Manne said a customer walked in with questions about his ticket, and they discovered several ticket websites were charging up to three times the normal price of concert tickets.

While the tickets were real and usable, the institute says they were overpriced.

“We don’t know exactly how many people as of yet,” Manne said about customers possibly affected.

While VIPA sent out an email warning people about the scam, the management team also contacted local police to see what can be done from a legal standpoint.

“We are looking into it,” Manne said. “I won’t let it go.”

He said one of the ticket websites was located in California, so it would be hard to take any legal action.

However, Manne said the best thing VIPA could do was to make the community aware of the situation.

VIPA are telling customers to buy tickets directly from its website at myvipa.org

While the scalping problem has not occurred at Venice Theatre, the box office has experienced shows listed on different websites with incorrect information. Venice Theatre also urges customers to find information on its website and not through a second party.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.