Probable cause found in ethics complaint against Vanessa Baugh

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Probable cause has been found in an ethics complaint against Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh regarding a controversy involving her role in the creation of a pop-up vaccine site earlier this year.

Ellenton attorney Jennifer Hamey filed the complaint with the Florida Commission on Ethics, alleging Baugh of misusing her public position “by ignoring the county’s lottery system for the COVID-19 vaccine distribution and instead unilaterally picking two ZIP codes in her district to receive 3,000 additional vaccines,” the complaint said.

Questions about the location of the Feb. 17 pop-up clinic arose that day during a news conference by Gov. Ron DeSantis at the site. One reporter asked the governor why wealthy neighborhoods like Lakewood Ranch were being given preference for vaccine distribution. DeSantis challenged that assertion, saying that vaccines weren’t decided by ZIP codes, rather they were targeted in areas of higher numbers of infected persons.

It’s one of many challenges faced by Baugh in light of the controversy. A criminal complaint was also filed with the Manatee County Sheriff’s office by Michael Barfield, a paralegal, alleging an abuse of the commissioner’s position.

After an investigation, Sheriff Rick Wells said after a lengthy investigation, involving the review of hundreds of documents, investigators concluded that none of Baugh’s actions rose to the level of a crime.

Baugh also survived a 4-3 vote by the county commission to remove her as chair Feb. 23.

A spokesperson with the Florida Commission of Ethics says that now that probable cause has been found, Baugh has the right to a full evidentiary hearing. She could also, choose to reach a settlement with the Commission Advocate.

Either way, the matter will come back to the Commission at a future meeting for final action as to whether or not a violation of law has occurred and if so, what penalty is appropriate to recommend.

