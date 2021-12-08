Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Pfizer says COVID booster offers protection against omicron

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Pfizer said Wednesday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine may protect against the new omicron variant even though the initial two doses appear significantly less effective.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said lab tests showed a booster dose increased by 25-fold the level of so-called neutralizing antibodies against omicron.

Pfizer announced the preliminary laboratory data in a press release and it hasn’t yet undergone scientific review. The companies already are working to create an omicron-specific vaccine in case it’s needed.

Scientists have speculated that the high jump in antibodies that comes with a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines might be enough to counter any decrease in effectiveness.

Antibody levels predict how well a vaccine may prevent infection with the coronavirus but they are just one layer of the immune system’s defenses. Pfizer said two doses of the vaccine may still induce protection against severe disease.

“Although two doses of the vaccine may still offer protection against severe disease caused by the Omicron strain, it’s clear from these preliminary data that protection is maximized with a third dose of our vaccine,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is being rerouted from U.S. 41 in Venice at River Road.
Motorcyclist killed in crash at U.S. 41 and River Road
Police lights
1 person has life threatening injuries after hit-and-run crash in Sarasota County
A chartered cruise was terminated abruptly by the U.S Coast Guard.
Coast Guard boards suspected illegal charter boat in Tampa Bay
Sarasota man dies Monday in one-vehicle crash
The woman is sought in an attempted theft case in North Port.
Woman suspected of trying to steal bicycle sought by police

Latest News

In this Dec. 28, 2010, file photo, a group of manatees are in a canal where discharge from a...
Test feeding plan in the works for starving Florida manatees
FILE - Kelly Stokes, Kathy Webb, LaKisha Scott and Brenda Flemons picket outside Kellogg Co. on...
Kellogg’s workers reject deal with 3% raises; strike continues
Hillsborough deputy shoots 88-year-old during welfare check
FILE - Pharmaceutical chief Martin Shkreli speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 4,...
‘Pharma Bro’ firm reaches $40M settlement in gouging case