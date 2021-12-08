North Port High students hit by car, police say

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Two North Port High School students were hit by a car Wednesday morning when they tried to cross a street, police say.

North Port Police say the two, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, were both struck by a single vehicle at about 6:40 a.m. near the intersection of Chamberlain Boulevard and Hamilton Avenue.

Both girls were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, with one classified as a trauma alert.

Police say their preliminary investigation indicated the driver was not at fault. The girls were crossing the street in an unmarked intersection, “giving little to no time for the driver to react,” North Port Police said on Twitter Wednesday morning.

The North Port Police Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating.

