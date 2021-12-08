Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Man arrested on murder charge in New Port Richey missing woman case

Collin Knapp
Collin Knapp(Pasco County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) — A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the case of a missing Florida woman who disappeared a week ago.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said at a news conference Monday that Collin Knapp, 30, was arrested after tests showed blood on his clothing linked to 34-year-old Kathleen Moore.

Moore’s body has not been found and Knapp is not cooperating in that search, Nocco said. He added that Knapp has had 10 felony arrests since 2004, including for domestic violence and assault allegations.

Nocco said the couple was seen out together Nov. 28 at bars in Largo and Indian Rocks Beach, both of which are south of Pasco County. They were seen arguing there, and eventually wound up at Knapp’s residence.

“We have no evidence we have that she actually left that residence,” the sheriff said.

Moore’s cellphone had previously been found in a Dumpster not far from Knapp’s home, Nocco said. The clothing was found in a landfill by sheriff’s investigators.

“They were digging through the dirt. They were constantly going through it,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is being rerouted from U.S. 41 in Venice at River Road.
Motorcyclist killed in crash at U.S. 41 and River Road
Police lights
1 person has life threatening injuries after hit-and-run crash in Sarasota County
Student charged with felony for threat against Sarasota High School
A chartered cruise was terminated abruptly by the U.S Coast Guard.
Coast Guard boards suspected illegal charter boat in Tampa Bay
The woman is sought in an attempted theft case in North Port.
Woman suspected of trying to steal bicycle sought by police

Latest News

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Discovering the Suncoast - The Purple Cow of the Suncoast
Residents of Siesta Key pushing to incorporate.
Town hall meeting on Wednesday night will focus on push to incorporate Siesta Key
In this Dec. 28, 2010, file photo, a group of manatees are in a canal where discharge from a...
Test feeding plan in the works for starving Florida manatees
Hillsborough deputy shoots 88-year-old during welfare check