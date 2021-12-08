Advertise With Us
Jurors recommend death penalty in police killing case

Orlando Police Department
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — After deliberating for five hours over two days, jurors Wednesday recommended the death penalty for a man convicted of killing an Orlando police lieutenant four years ago.

The 12-member jury in Orlando, Florida, agreed with prosecutors that Markeith Loyd should face capital punishment for the 2017 shooting death of Lt. Debra Clayton. She was killed as she tried to arrest Loyd outside a Walmart store for the fatal shooting of his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Loyd has already been convicted of first-degree murder for killing his ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and her unborn child. The jury in that case recommended he be sentenced to life in prison.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

