Foggy morning commute possible again on Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Limited visibility again to start your day so allow extra drive time for your commute or the drop off for the kids at school. It is likely we will not see a widespread fog event which we saw on Tuesday morning but there will be some areas of dense fog in some patchy areas.

Dense fog advisory for parts of Suncoast (wwsb)

It looks like we will see some sea fog rolling in along the coast as well as winds will shift to the SW at 5 mph which bring dense fog for mariners and beach goers through mid to late morning.

After the fog breaks up we will see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and temperatures warm to near 80 by 2 p.m. A cold front will stop short of I-4 and then dissipate just to our north. We will see a slight chance for a shower or two but that chance is very small less than 20%.

Thursday morning the lows will be in the mid 60s with highs reaching around 80 degrees later in the day. We should see mostly sunny skies with a few clouds in the afternoon.

Friday morning we could still see some fog to start the day once again and then skies will turn mostly sunny later in the day. It will be warm with a high around 82 degrees.

Saturday looks nice as well with partly cloudy skies and highs well above average and no threat of rain. A stronger cold front will move in late Saturday and early Sunday with a 30% chance for some passing showers.

Slight cool down to start the week (wwsb)

Sunday we will see a breezy day with slightly cooler weather beginning to move in. The high on Sunday will be around 77 degrees. Skies will begin to clear after Sunrise and winds will be out of the NNW at 10-15 mph.

Monday look for plenty of sunshine but cooler and drier weather settling in. The high on Monday in the mid 70s.

