First Alert Traffic: Gas line break may close main Longboat Key artery

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - A gas line break has been reported on Longboat Key Wednesday afternoon that may affect traffic in a section of Gulf of Mexico Drive, officials say.

At 2:18 p.m., the City of Longboat Key said on Twitter that Gulf of Mexico Drive may be closed in the area between the 5800 and 6000 blocks, near Binnacle Point Drive. “Public safety is arriving on scene,” the tweet said.

Expect delays in the area. Gulf of Mexico Drive is the only road on or off the key.

Please be advised that Gulf of Mexico Drive may be temporarily closed in the area of the 5800 Block of GMD to the 6000 Block due to a gas line break. Public safety is arriving on scene. More details forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/uclUCKkLVM — Longboat Key (@TownofLBK) December 8, 2021

