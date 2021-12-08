Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

First Alert Traffic: Gas line break may close main Longboat Key artery

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - A gas line break has been reported on Longboat Key Wednesday afternoon that may affect traffic in a section of Gulf of Mexico Drive, officials say.

At 2:18 p.m., the City of Longboat Key said on Twitter that Gulf of Mexico Drive may be closed in the area between the 5800 and 6000 blocks, near Binnacle Point Drive. “Public safety is arriving on scene,” the tweet said.

Expect delays in the area. Gulf of Mexico Drive is the only road on or off the key.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is being rerouted from U.S. 41 in Venice at River Road.
Motorcyclist killed in crash at U.S. 41 and River Road
Police lights
1 person has life threatening injuries after hit-and-run crash in Sarasota County
Student charged with felony for threat against Sarasota High School
The woman is sought in an attempted theft case in North Port.
Woman suspected of trying to steal bicycle sought by police
Kristen Denton
North Port woman charged with forging prescriptions

Latest News

Orlando Police Department
Jurors recommend death penalty in police killing case
Commissioner Vanessa Baugh.
Probable cause found in ethics complaint against Vanessa Baugh
The Venice Institute of Performing Arts is warning patrons about online ticket sellers...
Scalpers reselling Venice theater tickets, officials say
ABC7 News at 12:30pm - December 8, 2021