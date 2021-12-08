Advertise With Us
Discovering the Suncoast - The Purple Cow of the Suncoast

By Mike Modrick
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall is purple, inside and out. It’s had a lot of nicknames: The Purple People Seater and the Purple Cow among them. Built in 1968, renovated in 2000, it’s time for a new state-of-art performing arts center. But it’s just moving to the other side of the parking lot.

Discover what’s next for this iconic Sarasota landmark.

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send me an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

