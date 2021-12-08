Discovering the Suncoast - The Purple Cow of the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall is purple, inside and out. It’s had a lot of nicknames: The Purple People Seater and the Purple Cow among them. Built in 1968, renovated in 2000, it’s time for a new state-of-art performing arts center. But it’s just moving to the other side of the parking lot.

Discover what’s next for this iconic Sarasota landmark.

