Crews responding to fire at former Publix on South Tamiami Trail

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews are responding to a fire at a former Publix supermarket on South Tamiami Trail.

The call came in around 10:05 a.m. Wednesday for a commercial fire in the 4000 block of S. Tamiami, near Proctor Road. Sarasota County Firefighters reported visible smoke coming from the roof of the building. Crews are still on scene and no roads are closed at this time.

There are no reports of a cause at this time. According to Google, the store location is listed as closed. Fire officials say that construction was ongoing inside the structure. ABC7 is working to learn the identity of the property owner.

