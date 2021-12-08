Carol Jenkins Barnett, Publix heiress and philanthropist, dies

(WWSB) - Officials with Publix confirm that Carol Jenkins Barnett, former chair and president of Publix and heiress to the fortune accumulated by the company, has passed away after a battle with younger-onset Alzheimer’s.

Barnett was the daughter of Publix founder George W. Jenkins. She passed away Tuesday evening surrounded by family.

In 2016, she was diagnosed with younger-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

Jenkins Barnett, 65, was born and raised in Lakeland. She began her career with Publix in 1972 as a cashier at Grove Park Shopping Center in Lakeland and later worked in Publix’s corporate marketing research and development department. In 1983, she was elected to the Publix board of directors where she served for 33 years.

In 1983, she joined the foundation’s board of directors, which would later become Publix Super Markets Charities. Following her father’s stroke in 1989, the charities board appointed her chair. In 1991, she was named chair and president.

“The Publix family is deeply saddened by the loss of a great humanitarian and community advocate,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “In addition to her service at Publix, Carol Jenkins Barnett made significant contributions to many nonprofit organizations and for the betterment of all children with investments in early childhood education programs. She will be sorely missed by her family, our associates and the community. Carol had a generous heart and compassionate soul. Her efforts will continue to improve the lives of others for generations.”

Jenkins Barnett is survived by her husband, Barney Barnett; two sons, Wesley Barnett (Ashley Bell Barnett) and Nicholas Barnett (Ashley Gibson Barnett); three grandchildren: Raleigh, Birdie and Zoey; and many other family members. She was preceded in death by her father, George, and mother, Anne.

A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Lakeland, Saturday, Dec. 11, at 11 a.m. For those unable to attend or if the church reaches capacity, the service will be livestreamed https://livestream.com/fumclakeland. An icon for the service will be placed on the page; please click the link on Saturday to view.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Bonnet Springs Park, bonnetspringspark.com. During this difficult time, the family asks for privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved one.

