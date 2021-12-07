Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Woman suspected of trying to steal bicycle sought by police

The woman is sought in an attempted theft case in North Port.
The woman is sought in an attempted theft case in North Port.(North Port Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police are asking the public for help in identifying a woman who they say tried to steal a bicycle from a store.

Surveillance video showed a woman with the bicycle in the store. Police say items were recovered outside of the store when she was approached.

If you know this woman, North Port Police ask that you call 941-429-7300.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota man dies Monday in one-vehicle crash
A chartered cruise was terminated abruptly by the U.S Coast Guard.
Coast Guard boards suspected illegal charter boat in Tampa Bay
Hog blamed for fatal crash in Charlotte County
Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com, asked more than 900 employees to join him on a Zoom call...
Better.com CEO fires 900+ employees on a Zoom call
South side of the Piney Point gypstack.
DeSantis seeks to have Piney Point lawsuit dismissed

Latest News

Anthony Carlo
North Port Silver Alert subject found in Boston, police say
Kristen Denton
North Port woman charged with forging prescriptions
Traffic is being rerouted from U.S. 41 in Venice at River Road.
Motorcyclist killed in crash at U.S. 41 and River Road
John Scalzi's Tuesday forecast.
Several more foggy mornings then some cooler weather next week