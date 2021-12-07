Woman suspected of trying to steal bicycle sought by police

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police are asking the public for help in identifying a woman who they say tried to steal a bicycle from a store.

Surveillance video showed a woman with the bicycle in the store. Police say items were recovered outside of the store when she was approached.

If you know this woman, North Port Police ask that you call 941-429-7300.

Roll out! The individual here walked out a local department store w/ a bicycle they did not pay for. The items were recovered outside of the store when approached. FYI, NPPD is present in shopping areas during the holidays. Any info to ID please call us at 941-429-7300. pic.twitter.com/rnFFEnPobA — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) December 7, 2021

