Tampa VA hospital confirms Omicron case

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - One of the first confirmed cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 has surfaced at a VA hospital in Tampa, it was confirmed Tuesday.

The unnamed patient, at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in Tampa, is experiencing mild symptoms, having recently returned from traveling overseas, according to hospital spokeswoman Zoë Stagg.

“Our providers were able to quickly detect, test, confirm and add this data to our developing understanding of this strain,” she said via email.

Stagg said prevention is key in protecting the illness from spreading. “It is critical for people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

“It is also important for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals to continue wearing masks when in public, maintain physical distance of six feet when possible and stay home if they are sick.”

Veterans and their families can learn more about where to get a vaccine at VA here: https://www.tampa.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp

