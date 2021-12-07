Student charged with felony for threat against Sarasota High School

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 15-year-old Sarasota High School student is facing a felony charge after posting on social media saying he was going to “shoot up the school,” according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the student was skipping school on Friday, Dec. 3, and was at the Field Club gym, talking with friends on Snapchat.

When one of his friends teased him for not being in school, he allegedly responded, “Do you want me to shoot up the school on Monday?” Deputies then said the 15-year-old stated, “I’m leaving rn [right now] before the cops search my bag.”

Other comments reportedly said, “Imma [I’m going to] get an m4, sit in a car, and say ‘boutta [about to] have some fun.”

A friend who saw the messages told an employee at the high school, who then contacted school police.

Police located the teen and questioned him with his mother present, according to the affidavit. The teen allegedly admitted to the events and gave a detailed account of the conversations.

He was arrested and charged with written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, which is a second-degree felony.

Later on Friday, an email and robocall about the incident and the arrest were sent to the parents.

“Working together, we want our last two-and-a-half weeks before the break to be among the safest and most productive,” Assistant Principal Becky Moyer said in an email.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.