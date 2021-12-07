Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Several more foggy mornings then some cooler weather next week

By John Scalzi
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dense fog over marine waters and the mainland caused dense fog advisories to be issued for about 2/3 of the state this morning.

The moist air and southwest winds caused sea fog to form and move over the coast, bringing fog to the Suncoast early in the overnight. Tomorrow morning we are likely to fog again, but the timing and location of the thickest fog may be slightly different and similar to our Monday fog event.

This will be due to a shifting wind out of the northeast. That wind direction will promote inland radiational fog to form first and then be pushed back toward the coast.

As fog lifts well will have a period of cloudy skies but that should mix away as the sunshine stirs up the atmosphere. After the skies clear in the mid-morning, our skies will end up mostly sunny. It will be another mild day with high temperatures in the upper 70s. No rain today.

Tomorrow a very weak front to our north may bring a slight chance for a sprinkle or passing light shower in the afternoon, but the rain chance is very small. The rest of the week will be mostly sunny and mild. The next more significant front will approach on Sunday with a chance for Monday sprinkles then turn cooler.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota man dies Monday in one-vehicle crash
A chartered cruise was terminated abruptly by the U.S Coast Guard.
Coast Guard boards suspected illegal charter boat in Tampa Bay
Hog blamed for fatal crash in Charlotte County
Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com, asked more than 900 employees to join him on a Zoom call...
Better.com CEO fires 900+ employees on a Zoom call
South side of the Piney Point gypstack.
DeSantis seeks to have Piney Point lawsuit dismissed

Latest News

weather
First Alert Weather - 6:00am December 7, 2021
11wx
First Alert Weather - 11pm December 7, 2021
Expect to see more fog on Tuesday
Foggy start possible again Tuesday
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather 12/6/2021
First Alert Weather - 6pm December 7, 2021