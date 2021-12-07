Several more foggy mornings then some cooler weather next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dense fog over marine waters and the mainland caused dense fog advisories to be issued for about 2/3 of the state this morning.

The moist air and southwest winds caused sea fog to form and move over the coast, bringing fog to the Suncoast early in the overnight. Tomorrow morning we are likely to fog again, but the timing and location of the thickest fog may be slightly different and similar to our Monday fog event.

This will be due to a shifting wind out of the northeast. That wind direction will promote inland radiational fog to form first and then be pushed back toward the coast.

As fog lifts well will have a period of cloudy skies but that should mix away as the sunshine stirs up the atmosphere. After the skies clear in the mid-morning, our skies will end up mostly sunny. It will be another mild day with high temperatures in the upper 70s. No rain today.

Tomorrow a very weak front to our north may bring a slight chance for a sprinkle or passing light shower in the afternoon, but the rain chance is very small. The rest of the week will be mostly sunny and mild. The next more significant front will approach on Sunday with a chance for Monday sprinkles then turn cooler.

