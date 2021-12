SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash with injuries.

The crash happened on South Tamiami Trail and Clematis Street. Northbound lanes are closed at this time. Southbound lanes are open and traffic is being diverted onto Wisteria Street.

Please avoid the area if possible.

