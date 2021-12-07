Advertise With Us
Sarasota NAACP announces 2021 Freedom Award honorees

From L to R: Cynthia Howard, FAB Chair, Dr. Wilhelmine Wiese-Rometsch, Jovanna Patino-Murillo...
From L to R: Cynthia Howard, FAB Chair, Dr. Wilhelmine Wiese-Rometsch, Jovanna Patino-Murillo and Johanna Patino-Murillo, Dr. Tracy Goodman, Dr. Washington Hill, Dr. Lawrence Miller, Olivia Baylou, Honorable Rochelle Taylor Curley, Philip Tavill, and NAACP President Trevor Harvey(Sarasota NAACP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County branch of the NAACP announced the 2021 Freedom awards honorees back in November.

“This year’s Freedom Awards Banquet theme is Fighting Forward, and our honorees serve as shining community examples of this theme in their commitment to making lives better for all living in our community every day,” said President Trevor Harvey.

Here are the honorees:

Dr. Washington Hill

Hill received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his history of community service and civic activism. He is a senior physician at Centerplace Health and has been in practice for nearly 30 years at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Tracy Goodman

Goodman is a teacher at Booker High School and she received the Education Award. She is also the founder of College! Yes! Inc., which is a program that gives support to parents and students who are interested in attending college or vocational school.

Honorable Rochelle Taylor Curley

Curley is a circuit court judge and the first African American woman elected to the Twelfth Judicial Circuit of Florida. She was given the Public Service Award.

Howard Club of Southwest Florida & Dr. Lawrence Miller

The club and its current president, Miller, were given the Community Service Award. They were given this award for their focus on helping students achieve their educational dreams through mentorships and scholarships.

Jovanna Patino-Murillo and Johanna Patino-Murillo

2021 Sarasota High School graduates Jovanna and Johanna were given the Rising Star Award. They were given this award for their volunteer work within the community.

Olivia Baylou

The Go Forth and Prosper Award was given to Olivia for excelling academically in college and actively pursuing her career.

Children First CEO Phillip Tavill, Attorney Dan Danheisser, and Dr. Lisa Merritt, Founder of Multicultural Health Institute

The President’s Award was given to these three individuals for their efforts in consistently demonstrating a commitment to improving the quality of life for those in the community.

Sarasota Memorial Internal Medical Practice at Newtown and Physicians Dr. Wilhelmine Wiese-Rometsch and Dr. Vida Farhangi

They were given the Business and Industry Award for their work in remaining open during the pandemic and giving uninterrupted care to patients. All of this while providing one of the first, large-scale COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the Newtown community.

