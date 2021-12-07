Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

North Port woman charged with forging prescriptions

Kristen Denton
Kristen Denton(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a North Port woman on charges of fraudulently obtaining large amounts of oxycodone.

Detectives launched their investigation in September when they were alerted to possible fraudulent prescriptions filled at four separate pharmacies throughout Sarasota County.

Investigators say they learned Kristen Denton, 42, dropped off at least 80 forged prescriptions between October 2020 and August 2021 using information from three different physicians and 10 patients.

Over the course of several months, Denton allegedly obtained more than 9,600 pills containing oxycodone, an opioid pain reliever. Detectives believe she gained access to doctor and patient medical information during her previous employment at a diagnostic laboratory.

Denton was arrested Dec. 3 and faces six counts of trafficking in oxycodone, six counts of obtaining oxycodone by fraud, and 11 counts of criminal use of personal information.

She remains in custody. Additional charges are pending, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota man dies Monday in one-vehicle crash
A chartered cruise was terminated abruptly by the U.S Coast Guard.
Coast Guard boards suspected illegal charter boat in Tampa Bay
Hog blamed for fatal crash in Charlotte County
Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com, asked more than 900 employees to join him on a Zoom call...
Better.com CEO fires 900+ employees on a Zoom call
South side of the Piney Point gypstack.
DeSantis seeks to have Piney Point lawsuit dismissed

Latest News

The woman is sought in an attempted theft case in North Port.
Woman suspected of trying to steal bicycle sought by police
Anthony Carlo
North Port Silver Alert subject found in Boston, police say
Traffic is being rerouted from U.S. 41 in Venice at River Road.
Motorcyclist killed in crash at U.S. 41 and River Road
John Scalzi's Tuesday forecast.
Several more foggy mornings then some cooler weather next week