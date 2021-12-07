North Port woman charged with forging prescriptions

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a North Port woman on charges of fraudulently obtaining large amounts of oxycodone.

Detectives launched their investigation in September when they were alerted to possible fraudulent prescriptions filled at four separate pharmacies throughout Sarasota County.

Investigators say they learned Kristen Denton, 42, dropped off at least 80 forged prescriptions between October 2020 and August 2021 using information from three different physicians and 10 patients.

Over the course of several months, Denton allegedly obtained more than 9,600 pills containing oxycodone, an opioid pain reliever. Detectives believe she gained access to doctor and patient medical information during her previous employment at a diagnostic laboratory.

Denton was arrested Dec. 3 and faces six counts of trafficking in oxycodone, six counts of obtaining oxycodone by fraud, and 11 counts of criminal use of personal information.

She remains in custody. Additional charges are pending, the sheriff’s office said.

