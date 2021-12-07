Advertise With Us
Job fair set Wednesday in Sarasota; on-the-spot interviews available

(Source: Alachua County / Flickr)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you’re looking for work, a job fair scheduled Wednesday in Sarasota may be just what you’re looking for.

JobLink is holding its annual Job Fair Dec. 8 as 25 area companies say they will offer on-the-spot interviews.

Companies across Tampa Bay in fields including customer service, labor and construction, logistics, driving, food service, hospitality, law enforcement, medical and nursing, sales, professional, banking/financial, manufacturing, tech, warehouse, education will be on hand.

The fair will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hampton Inn and Conference Center, 975 University Parkway.

Featured employers that will be at the event include Amazon, General Motors, Lee County Schools, Mister Sparky, Crowther Roofing, Cheney Brothers, Chase Bank, Sarasota Memorial, Cowan Systems, City Of Bradenton, WalMart and more.

To see more and to pre-register for the event,  visit http://floridajoblink.com

