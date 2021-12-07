Foggy start possible again Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - You will more than likely need some extra drive time to work or for drop-off for the kids at school on Tuesday due to more fog developing overnight. Visibility may drop below a 1/4 mile during the morning hours on Tuesday as light winds, clear skies and high humidity will make it perfect for some widespread fog once again.

Allow for some extra time for your commute Tuesday morning (WWSB)

The fog will be the only downside to our beautiful weather on Tuesday. Skies should begin to clear by mid to late morning with highs warming into the upper 70s near the coast and low 80′s. Winds will be light out of the east turning to the NW later in the day. Winds will be less than 10 mph throughout the day.

On Wednesday we could still see some fog to start the day but expect that to burn off and mostly sunny skies by late morning. A weak cold front will be moving down the FL peninsula and pretty much fall apart by the time it reaches us. So don’t expect a cool down with this front but the one on Sunday will be stronger which will cool things down but not until Monday of next week.

The high on Wednesday will once again be near 80 degrees with winds light out of the WSW at 5-10 mph. There is a very small chance for a shower or two later in the day as the front approaches.

Thursday through Saturday looks nice with mostly sunny skies and a high in the upper 70s near the beach and low 80s well inland. Lows will be above average with the temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday we will see an increase in some clouds as an area of low pressure develops over the SE U.S. and sweeps a stronger cold front our way Sunday. This front will bring a 30% chance for some rain as the front moves through. Winds will begin to pick up on Sunday and turn to the north once the front moves through the area. So it will be breezy on Sunday with winds 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20. The high on Sunday will be in the mid 70s.

Monday skies will be mostly sunny but it will be cooler with a high in the low 70s and lows in the low to mid 50s.

For boaters look for winds out of the NW later in the day but light and variable winds throughout the day and seas less than a foot and smooth conditions on the waters.

