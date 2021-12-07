Fatal crash in Venice causing backups at U.S. 41 and River Road

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol are diverting traffic Tuesday morning as they investigate a fatal crash involving two vehicles in Venice. The incident occurred about 5:40 a.m.

Northbound Tamiami Trail is being diverted onto River Road. There is heavy congestion in the area and delays are expected. Please use an alternate route

