Fatal crash in Venice causing backups at U.S. 41 and River Road

Traffic is being rerouted from U.S. 41 in Venice at River Road.
Traffic is being rerouted from U.S. 41 in Venice at River Road.(FDOT)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol are diverting traffic Tuesday morning as they investigate a fatal crash involving two vehicles in Venice. The incident occurred about 5:40 a.m.

Northbound Tamiami Trail is being diverted onto River Road. There is heavy congestion in the area and delays are expected. Please use an alternate route

