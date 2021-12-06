Advertise With Us
A warm and sunny week ahead for the Suncoast

By John Scalzi
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Winds shifting to a southerly direction has bumped up the humidity. For the first time in several days, our dew points, which is the measure of moisture in the atmosphere, have risen solidly into the 60s.

Due to this, fog will be an issue for the next few mornings. For a time this morning, a dense fog advisory was issued for the inland Suncoast and Charlotte county areas. It is likely that fog will be an issue again tomorrow morning as our southwest afternoon winds will continue to push in the moisture.

The workweek looks dry with only a minor chance for drizzle or a brief shower on Wednesday. This would be due to a slight southward push of a front stalled to our north. The front never makes it to us and we stay warm into next week. '

Another cold front will approach on Sunday with a slight rain chance, This front may be a bit stronger and move to the south of us. We might see temperatures dip into the lower 70s on Monday next week.

