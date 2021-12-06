State to open hog hunting registration Dec. 14

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Southwest Florida Water Management District will open registration Dec. 14 for the next scheduled hog hunt. The district holds a series of hog hunts on state lands throughout the year to help reduce the feral hog population.

Phase 2 of the project includes six hunts that will occur January and February 2022.

The single top producer on each hunt of Phase 2 will be placed on the district’s “top producer” list and will be invited to take part in feral hog management hunts on an as-needed basis, free of charge.

Feral hogs, which are not native to Florida, can cause damage with their broad snouts and can leave an area looking like a plowed field. They also prey on native wildlife, compete with native species for food and transmit diseases to other wildlife, livestock and humans.

Hogs can also facilitate the spread of exotic plant species by transporting seeds and/or providing germination sites through rooting.

For more information, please visit our website at WaterMatters.org/HogHunts.

