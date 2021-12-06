Silver Alert for man issued in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port police are asking the public’s help in locating a man who may be endangered.

A Silver Alert has been issued for 63-year-old Anthony Carlo, who was last seen Sunday. Carlo’s family told police his mental health is a major concern; he does not have his medication or phone with him.

Police say he moved to the area a few weeks ago and may be driving a Subaru Legacy with Massachusetts tag 3976YK.

Anyone seeing him is asked to call 911.

