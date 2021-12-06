Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Silver Alert for man issued in North Port

Anthony Carlo
Anthony Carlo(North Port Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port police are asking the public’s help in locating a man who may be endangered.

A Silver Alert has been issued for 63-year-old Anthony Carlo, who was last seen Sunday. Carlo’s family told police his mental health is a major concern; he does not have his medication or phone with him.

Police say he moved to the area a few weeks ago and may be driving a Subaru Legacy with Massachusetts tag 3976YK.

Anyone seeing him is asked to call 911.

