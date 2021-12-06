Sarasota man dies Monday in one-vehicle crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man died early Monday morning when his pickup truck went off the road in east Sarasota County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The driver, a 52-year-old Sarasota man, was negotiating a curve on Bern Creek Loop, near Backwater Road, at about 3:30 a.m. when his truck went off the road. The truck hit a mailbox, traffic sign and tree before coming to rest, investigators said.

The driver died at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

