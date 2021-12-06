Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sarasota man dies Monday in one-vehicle crash

(WCAX)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man died early Monday morning when his pickup truck went off the road in east Sarasota County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The driver, a 52-year-old Sarasota man, was negotiating a curve on Bern Creek Loop, near Backwater Road, at about 3:30 a.m. when his truck went off the road. The truck hit a mailbox, traffic sign and tree before coming to rest, investigators said.

The driver died at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

parade
25th annual Downtown Sarasota Holiday Parade brings joy to the Suncoast
Traffic crash with fatality
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash between SCAT bus and motorcycle
Student arrested after threat made against Sarasota High School
Do you know this man?
Suspected jewel thief sought by Sarasota police
drag race
50th anniversary of the Snowbird Outlaw Nationals

Latest News

Anthony Carlo
Silver Alert for man issued in North Port
John Scalzi's Monday forecast
A warm and sunny week ahead for the Suncoast
NEWS
Good Morning Suncoast at 5:00am - Monday December 6, 2021
In this Aug. 1, 2000, file photo, former senator and former presidential candidate Bob Dole...
Bob Dole, a man of war, power, zingers and denied ambition