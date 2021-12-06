Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

More warm weather for the upcoming week

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -It was another warm day for the Suncoast with highs reaching 79°, which is slightly above average. In the overnight, we will see quite a few clouds, this will help keep temperatures a bit warmer for the overnight with lows only down into the lower 60′s.

The Monday morning commute may be a bit foggy. Patchy fog develops overnight with saturated air and calm winds in place. That fog burns off overland by 10 AM but we could see some lingering over the Gulf. By the afternoon look for partly sunny conditions with temperatures similar to this weekend.

Temperatures this week will stay consistent in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s with partly to mostly sunny days. A slight rain chance moves in for Wednesday due to a weakening cold front that will approach northern Florida. The rain chance only hold at 20%.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic crash with fatality
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash between SCAT bus and motorcycle
Student arrested after threat made against Sarasota High School
Do you know this man?
Suspected jewel thief sought by Sarasota police
parade
25th annual Downtown Sarasota Holiday Parade brings joy to the Suncoast
2018 Downtown Sarasota Holiday Parade. (Source: Sarasota Police Department)
Downtown Holiday Parade means side streets to close Saturday

Latest News

Not as cool tonight
Sunday evening forecast
graphic
Warmer days, with some morning fog possible
WEATHER
First Alert Weather - 6:00am December 5, 2021
Futurecast
Futurecast