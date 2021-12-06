More warm weather for the upcoming week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -It was another warm day for the Suncoast with highs reaching 79°, which is slightly above average. In the overnight, we will see quite a few clouds, this will help keep temperatures a bit warmer for the overnight with lows only down into the lower 60′s.

The Monday morning commute may be a bit foggy. Patchy fog develops overnight with saturated air and calm winds in place. That fog burns off overland by 10 AM but we could see some lingering over the Gulf. By the afternoon look for partly sunny conditions with temperatures similar to this weekend.

Temperatures this week will stay consistent in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s with partly to mostly sunny days. A slight rain chance moves in for Wednesday due to a weakening cold front that will approach northern Florida. The rain chance only hold at 20%.

