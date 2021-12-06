Hog blamed for fatal crash in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - An Orlando man was killed in Charlotte County Monday morning when his car was hit by another vehicle swerving to avoid a hog in the road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

At about 5:40 a.m., a sedan driven by a 31-year-old man was traveling north on State Road 31, south of Bermont Road. At the same time, a pickup truck was also on State Road 31, heading in the opposite direction.

The driver of the pickup, a 36-year-old man from Lehigh Acres, told troopers he swerved left and entered the southbound lane to avoid a hog in the roadway. The right front of the pickup collided with the right front of the sedan. A semi-trailer following the sedan then also hit the sedan, troopers say.

The driver of the sedan died at the scene, investigators said. His passenger, a 55-year-old man, sustained serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup received minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

