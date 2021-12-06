Harmful algae blooms being removed from Apalachee Regional Park pond with groundbreaking new technology

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Groundbreaking technology to remove harmful algae blooms now has a new home at the Apalachee Regional Park to clean up the nearby pond.

Back in June, the harvester debuted at Lake Munson. Algae filled water goes in, its treated with a solution and then clean water is recycled back into the body of water.

But, because the lake has a growing number of weeds and plants, the lake wasn’t producing algae blooms.

The algae harvester has been up and running since November 15. AECOM says they’ve already noticed the concentration levels of algae decreasing in the pond.

Each one of the samples shows different steps on the harvester’s process. Flowing through a set of filters and using tiny bubbles to force algae to the surface, it’s then skimmed off into a container.

“Typically we could fill up one of these in maybe two to three days depending on our process run time in all of five to six hours a day,” explained senior project geologist Bill Colona.

AECOM, the company behind this new technology, says algae concentration at the Apalachee Regional Park pond have decreased just within the last few weeks.

“Days are getting shorter, temperature’s dropping just a little bit. So they’re kind of getting a little bit more sluggish so to speak, but anyway we’re still getting, regardless of that, because of the technology and the way that it works we’re still getting extremely good recover rate,” Colona explained.

Working with the Northwest Florida Water Management District, AECOM says they looked at about a dozen bodies of water in the area.

This pond showed the biggest need.

Storm water management coordinator Theresa Heiker says this technology can help protect one of our areas treasured resources.

“Also the interest in Wakulla Springs, you want to clean up the water so that as the water seeps in to the ground and goes down towards the aquifer that it’s as clean as possible when it gets out to Wakulla Springs,” she said. “But also of course the recreation use. You want to make sure that people have clean water to do the boating, fishing, swimming in other areas in the county.”

Algae harvesting technology, the first of its kind in the nation, is making a different in Leon County.

AECOM says they have no plans right now to move the algae harvester and it can stay at its current location for as long as it’s needed, but if the levers were to change at Lake Munson, they do have the flexibility to move it back.

The algae harvester was funded through a $1.9 million grant from the DEP. It can be moved to any body of water that feeds into Wakulla Springs.

AECOME is also using the harvested algae to create biofuel.

