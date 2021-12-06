Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Biden to discuss prescription drug benefits in Build Back Better Act

President Joe Biden listens to a reporters question after delivering remarks on the November...
President Joe Biden listens to a reporters question after delivering remarks on the November jobs report, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Washington. Biden will discuss prescription drug benefits in the Build Back Better Act in remarks Monday from the White House East Room.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will discuss prescription drug provisions in the Build Back Better Act in remarks Monday from the White House East Room.

A White House official said before Biden makes his remarks, he will meet with two women with diabetes, CNN reported.

Biden’s domestic policy package was passed by the House of Representatives last month along a largely party-line vote. The roughly $2 trillion measure awaits action in the Senate.

In addition to drug costs, its proposals are targeted to benefit families in other ways, including helping them afford health care, child care and elder care, as well as tackling climate change.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota man dies Monday in one-vehicle crash
parade
25th annual Downtown Sarasota Holiday Parade brings joy to the Suncoast
Traffic crash with fatality
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash between SCAT bus and motorcycle
Student arrested after threat made against Sarasota High School
drag race
50th anniversary of the Snowbird Outlaw Nationals

Latest News

FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapses, dies in California
South side of the Piney Point gypstack.
DeSantis seeks to have Piney Point lawsuit dismissed
In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
British woman testifies about grooming by Ghislaine Maxwell
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the Leighton...
Jussie Smollett trial resumes, unclear if he will testify