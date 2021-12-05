Warmer days, with some morning fog possible

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Warmer air returns this week with highs pushing into the low 80s. Moisture levels also increase with dew points moving into the upper 60s. As more moisture moves in for the week, and with light winds, foggy mornings are possible every day. Any fog will burn off around 9am, and our afternoons get a little warmer. This pattern will continue until we get a cold front to drop south across central Florida. That may be possible next Sunday. A few fronts will come close to us, giving us a slight chance of a shower toward the end of the week. The Gulf states will see thunderstorms, the northern U.S. will see several snow storms. And we will literally continue as the Sun Coast!

