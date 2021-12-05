Temperatures continue to stay above average

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Temperatures have been quite warm with highs coming in just slightly above average around 77-79° with fairly sunny skies.

Overnight we will see those clouds that were in place clear out and temperatures will drop down to around between the mid to upper 50′s. Sunday morning could be cool for the early hours but will quickly warm up with abundant sunshine. We are not expecting patchy fog like the last couple of mornings, the only place that may see some patchy fog would be around Tampa Bay and much more dense to the north of Tampa.

Get ready for another week of dry and warm weather. This week looks to be mostly sunny with a few days of partly cloudy skies. Rain chances stay minimal with only a 20% mid to late week due to a cold front far to the north; however, it looks to weaken and phase out before reaching the Suncoast. Expect the late-week temperature to be warm in the lower 80′s.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.