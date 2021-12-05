Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Cortez restaurant rallies for bartender diagnosed with breast cancer

Suzie Parsons said she's overwhelmed by the support she's been given by her staff and friends.
Suzie Parsons said she's overwhelmed by the support she's been given by her staff and friends.(Shane Battis)
By Shane Battis
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CORTEZ, Fla. (WWSB) - A Cortez bartender is getting a big helping hand from dozens of loyal customers and friends.

The Swordfish Grill hosted a fundraiser to help out Suzie Parsons after they found out the beloved bartender was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Nearby businesses donated raffle items and tons of customers bought tickets or chipped in cash.

“For somebody to do something so overwhelming for me is just it’s a lot,” Parsons said. “It’s a lot to take so I know I’m very loved and it’s very heartfelt by all of them.”

Parsons said she’s thankful to everyone who came to the fundraiser.

The organizers don’t have a set monetary goal for the fundraiser. They’re just hoping to raise as much as they can to help out Parsons.

