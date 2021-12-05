Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

50th anniversary of the Snowbird Outlaw Nationals

drag race
drag race(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 50th anniversary of the ‘Snowbird Outlaw Nationals’ happened at the Bradenton Motorsports Park on Dec 3-5.

The three-day event featured action-packed drag racing and a Jet-show. Contestants battled it out for $50,000, with some going as fast as 275 mph down a 1/8th mile track.

Tons of spectators gathered on Sunday for the finals where the winner will be announced.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic crash with fatality
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash between SCAT bus and motorcycle
Student arrested after threat made against Sarasota High School
Do you know this man?
Suspected jewel thief sought by Sarasota police
parade
25th annual Downtown Sarasota Holiday Parade brings joy to the Suncoast
2018 Downtown Sarasota Holiday Parade. (Source: Sarasota Police Department)
Downtown Holiday Parade means side streets to close Saturday

Latest News

Suzie Parsons said she's overwhelmed by the support she's been given by her staff and friends.
Cortez restaurant rallies for bartender diagnosed with breast cancer
NEWS
Good Morning Suncoast at 6:00am - Sunday December 5, 2021
graphic
Warmer days, with some morning fog possible
parade
Downtown Sarasota Holiday Parade preparation