SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 50th anniversary of the ‘Snowbird Outlaw Nationals’ happened at the Bradenton Motorsports Park on Dec 3-5.

The three-day event featured action-packed drag racing and a Jet-show. Contestants battled it out for $50,000, with some going as fast as 275 mph down a 1/8th mile track.

Tons of spectators gathered on Sunday for the finals where the winner will be announced.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.